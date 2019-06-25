Liverpool keen on signing Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle

Van den Berg made 15 appearances for PEC Zwolle in the Dutch top flight last season

Liverpool are interested in signing PEC Zwolle's teenage centre-back Sepp van den Berg but face competition from Ajax, Bayern Munich and PSV Eindhoven.

Sampdoria were also interested in the 17-year-old and the next 72 hours could be crucial to the Reds signing the Netherlands Under-19 international.

He would be Liverpool's first signing of the summer if he joins.

The Reds compare Van den Berg to being at about the same level as Joe Gomez when they signed the defender for £3.5m from Charlton in June 2015.

England international Gomez was a key part of Liverpool's defence last season before injury curtailed his season.

The Anfield club see Van den Berg as a player for the long term and, although there is a belief he could be with the first team from day one, the focus initially would be on his development and integration.