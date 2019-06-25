Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar sign Tom Aldred, Aaron Amadi-Holloway & Macaulay Gillesphey
-
- From the section Football
Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar have signed Shrewsbury striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Bury defender Tom Aldred and Carlisle's Macaulay Gillesphey.
Aldred, 28, spent the past 18 months on loan at Scottish side Motherwell, and left League One Bury this summer.
Welshman Amadi-Holloway, 26, scored three goals for Shrewsbury last season and joins the Australian side for an undisclosed fee.
Centre-back Gillesphey, 23, played 30 times for Carlisle in 2018-19.
"It was an opportunity I couldn't say no to, being coached by one of the best Premiership strikers in his time," said former Oldham and Wycombe man Amadi-Holloway.
Former Liverpool striker Fowler, 44, has been in charge of A-League side Brisbane since April.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.