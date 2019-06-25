CJ Hamilton: Mansfield Town confirm interest in winger

CJ Hamilton scored 14 goals in all competitions last season for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town have confirmed there has been interest in winger CJ Hamilton but as yet no offers they will accept.

"If his valuation was met, I'm sure we would consider it," manager John Dempster told BBC Radio Nottingham. "But that would have to be a big fee."

Hamilton, 24, scored 14 goals in all competitions last season as the Stags reached the League Two play-offs.

Dempster also confirmed there has been "verbal interest" in striker Danny Rose, but no formal bids received.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jacob Mellis has registered with the club after agreeing a new contract, but defender Ben Turner has turned down the offer of a new deal.

Mansfield have also appointed Ian Pledger as goalkeeping coach and Dan Ashby as performance analyst before players return to pre-season training on Wednesday.

Dempster was named Mansfield manager in May after David Flitcroft was sacked.

If followed their play-off semi-final defeat by Newport County on penalties.