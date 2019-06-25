Oldham Athletic: Goalkeeper Gary Woods joins on two-year deal

From the section

Gary Woods made 93 appearances for Hamilton in his three seasons at the club

Oldham Athletic have signed former Hamilton Academical goalkeeper Gary Woods on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old arrives at Boundary Park following three years with The Accies and was a Scottish League Cup winner with Ross County in 2016.

His English Football League experience includes being part of Doncaster's League One title squad in 2013.

Woods also had spells with Watford and Leyton Orient before moving north to Scotland.

