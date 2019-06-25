Welsh Premier League: Penybont host Barry in opening match

Penybont manager Rhys Griffiths scored 269 goals in 342 appearances in the WPL, making him the second highest scorer behind Marc Lloyd Williams

Welsh Premier League new boys Penybont will host Barry Town in their first game in Welsh football's top flight.

Managed by one of the most prolific scorers in WPL history, Rhys Griffiths, Penybont will entertain Barry on Friday, 16 August at the KYMCO Stadium.

Champions the New Saints begin the defence of their title at Park Hall with Caernarfon Town the visitors.

The other newly-promoted side, Airbus UK, are also at home in their first game, hosting Bala Town.

Five of the opening six fixtures will be played on Friday, 16 August, while Connah's Quay Nomads entertain Cardiff Met Uni on Saturday, 17 August at the Deeside Stadium in the pick of the first round matches.