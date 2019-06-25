Brighton: Leandro Trossard on verge of Seagulls move

Trossard was part of the Genk team who won their first league title in eight seasons

Brighton are close to concluding a deal for Genk winger Leandro Trossard.

The two clubs are understood to have agreed a fee for the 24-year-old, which is less than the club record £17m the Seagulls paid for Alireza Jahanbakhsh under 12 months ago.

Trossard joined Genk in 2012 but went on four loan moves before claiming a place in their first-team squad.

He helped them win their first Belgian title in eight years in 2018-19, scoring 15 goals in 35 appearances.

Providing there are no late hitches, Trossard will be Brighton manager Graham Potter's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Matt Clarke from Portsmouth on 21 June.