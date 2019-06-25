Freddie Ladapo: Rotherham United sign Plymouth Argyle striker for club-record fee

Freddie Ladapo is Rotherham's third summer signing after midfielder Shaun MacDonald and striker Carlton Morris

Rotherham United have signed Plymouth Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo for an undisclosed club-record fee.

The 26-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, scored 18 goals in 45 league appearances as the Pilgrims were relegated from League One last season.

It is understood the New York Stadium side have paid £500,000 for the former Crystal Palace player.

"It was a club that really spoke to me and they sold me a dream," Ladapo told the Rotherham website.

