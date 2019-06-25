Freddie Ladapo: Rotherham United sign Plymouth Argyle striker for club-record fee

Freddie Ladapo
Freddie Ladapo is Rotherham's third summer signing after midfielder Shaun MacDonald and striker Carlton Morris

Rotherham United have signed Plymouth Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo for an undisclosed club-record fee.

The 26-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, scored 18 goals in 45 league appearances as the Pilgrims were relegated from League One last season.

It is understood the New York Stadium side have paid £500,000 for the former Crystal Palace player.

"It was a club that really spoke to me and they sold me a dream," Ladapo told the Rotherham website.

