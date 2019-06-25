Adam Smith and James Morton: Forest Green bring in duo

From the section

Adam Smith won promotion from League Two with Northampton Town in 2016

Forest Green have signed goalkeeper Adam Smith on a two-year deal and Bristol City midfielder James Morton on a season-long loan.

Smith, 26, was released by Bristol Rovers in May after making 28 league appearances in two seasons.

Morton, 20, spent last season on loan at National League South side Bath City.

"I think it is a good opportunity for me to move my game onto the next level," Smith told the club website.

