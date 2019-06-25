Rangers: Steven Gerrard says signings have sent 'shockwaves' through squad

Former Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones is one of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's summer recruits

Steven Gerrard says the impact of Rangers' new signings is sending "shockwaves around the squad" as competition for places increases.

The Ibrox side have recruited Matt Edmundson, Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones, Sheyi Ojo and Greg Stewart this summer.

Gerrard's side start their season in next month's Europa League qualifiers.

"They have done very well, and I would say every one of them, so far, has been a positive on the evidence of what we have seen," Gerrard told RangersTV.

"Both on and off the pitch, they are good people and hungry people who want to come in, contribute and make us better.

"That always sends shockwaves around the squad as people who have been here before realise the competition levels are going to go up, and as a manager, you are hoping that comes out in results.

"So the message to the players is to keep pushing as we are going to have options in all the positions and a better quality than we had last season, and that is great news for everyone."