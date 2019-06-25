Moses Ogbu: Grimsby Town sign Nigerian forward on one-year deal

Moses Ogbu
Grimsby boss Michael Jolley has worked in Sweden, where Moses Ogbu has spent much of his career

League Two side Grimsby Town have signed Nigerian forward Moses Ogbu on a one-year contract.

Ogbu played in the United Arab Emirates with Al-Ain last term, having spent most of his career in Sweden.

He can play as a striker, on either wing or behind the main centre-forward.

The 28-year-old scored 13 times in 43 league games for IK Sirius - where he was captain before leaving in November - and previously played for fellow Swedish club Jonkopings Sodra.

