Greg Leigh joins Aberdeen on loan from NAC Breda

Greg Leigh, centre, joined NAC Breda on a three-year deal in 2018

Aberdeen have signed left-back Greg Leigh on a season-long loan from Dutch side NAC Breda.

The former England under-19 international, 24, came through the Manchester City academy before moving to Bradford City.

The Scottish Premiership side have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the term.

"We've been aware of Greg for a while," manager Derek McInnes said.

"When it looked as though Max [Lowe] was staying at Derby, he was someone we were quite far down the road with.

"He's versatile, gives us a bit of athleticism, has decent experience for someone with his best years ahead of him and he sees Aberdeen as the right move at this stage.

"There were a number of clubs in England keen to take Greg but I felt he bought into what we're trying to do early on in our conversations."

