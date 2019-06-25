Corey Whitely: Newport County sign forward from Ebbsfleet
Newport County have signed forward Corey Whitely on a two-year deal.
The 27-year old had spells last season with Dagenham and Ebbsfleet United.
"I can't wait to get the ball rolling. I'm buzzing, I am really looking forward to getting started," he said.
Newport manager Michael Flynn added: "Corey is a very exciting player. He is a player with lots of pace and can also play in a number of different attacking positions. He has taken a pay cut to sign for us which shows his desire."