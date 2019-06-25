Corey Whitely: Newport County sign forward from Ebbsfleet

Corey Whitely
Corey Whitely has scored 35 goals and created 22 assists in the last three seasons

Newport County have signed forward Corey Whitely on a two-year deal.

The 27-year old had spells last season with Dagenham and Ebbsfleet United.

"I can't wait to get the ball rolling. I'm buzzing, I am really looking forward to getting started," he said.

Newport manager Michael Flynn added: "Corey is a very exciting player. He is a player with lots of pace and can also play in a number of different attacking positions. He has taken a pay cut to sign for us which shows his desire."

