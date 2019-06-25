Alex Fisher: Exeter City sign striker after Yeovil exit
Exeter City have signed former Yeovil Town striker Alex Fisher.
The League Two club have not disclosed the length of the 28-year-old's deal at St James Park.
The former Oxford, Mansfield, Torquay, Inverness and Motherwell player left the Glovers in May after they were relegated to the National League.
"I'm absolutely delighted, I spoke to the gaffer last week and I was really happy to get this one over the line," he told the club website.
