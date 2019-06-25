Stoke City: Liam Lindsay, Adam Davies, Jordan Cousins, Nick Powell & Lee Gregory join Potters

Goalkeeper Adam Davies and defender Liam Lindsay helped Barnsley win promotion from League One last season

Stoke City have signed Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay for £2m and goalkeeper Adam Davies, midfielders Jordan Cousins and Nick Powell and striker Lee Gregory on free transfers.

The club have not disclosed the length of deals that the quintet have signed.

Lindsay, 23 and Davies, 26, helped the Tykes win promotion by finishing second in League One in 2018-19.

Cousins, 25, Powell, 25, and Gregory, 30, left QPR, Wigan and Millwall respectively at the end of last season.

Gregory scored 64 goals in 204 league appearances for the Lions after joining from non-league Halifax in June 2014.

Cousins played under Potters boss Nathan Jones when he was in the academy at Charlton, while former Manchester United man Powell scored 29 goals in 92 league appearances for the Latics.

Jones told the club website: "I'm really pleased that we have managed to make these five signings. It has been an ongoing process for three to four months and I'd like to thank the club because they have backed my judgement.

"I'm delighted to get these guys in as early as we have done, although we still have a little bit of work to do."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.