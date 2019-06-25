Elijah Adebayo: Former Fulham forward joins Walsall

Elijah Adebayo in action for Swindon
Elijah Adebayo left Fulham without making a first-team appearance, but did feature for their Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy

Walsall have signed former Fulham striker Elijah Adebayo.

The 21-year-old, whose contract length has not been disclosed, was released by Fulham this month having failed to make a first-team appearance for the club.

Adebayo spent much of the past two seasons on loan in League Two, playing for Cheltenham, Swindon and Stevenage.

"It's always a bit different when you are on loan but I can now call this place my home and try to do as much as I can for Walsall," Adebayo said.

"I am a young striker but I want to really kick on now and show people what I am about and what I have already got."

Walsall manager Darrell Clarke said the forward, who scored five goals in 25 league appearances for Swindon last season before a stint with Stevenage, has the "attributes to be a top-class player".

"He's quick, technically good, can win headers and run in behind. He's got all the tools," said Clarke.

