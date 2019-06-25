Willie McKay: Former agent due in court charged with property fraud

McKay is due to appear before magistrates next month

A former football agent involved in Emiliano Sala's move to Cardiff City from French side Nantes has been charged with property fraud.

Willie McKay arranged the flight that crashed in the English Channel, killing Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson.

A statement from the Insolvency Service said 60-year-old Scot McKay has been charged with two counts of fraudulent transfer of property.

He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 31 July.

No further details about the case have been released.

McKay's son Mark was Nantes' acting agent in the deal for the footballer.

The body of Argentine Sala - the Bluebirds' record signing - was found in the wreckage of the Piper Malibu N264DB in January.

It was found on the seabed 13 days after it vanished over the English Channel near Guernsey. Ibbotson's body has not been found.