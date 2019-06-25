Joel Byrom: Stevenage midfielder signs one-year deal

From the section

Midfielder Joel Byrom has signed a one-year contract extension at Stevenage, extending his stay with Boro for a second season.

The 32-year-old played 48 games in all competitions last term, ever-present in League Two, following his return from Mansfield last summer.

Byrom, who has scored 20 goals in 278 career games, has made 101 appearances for Boro in two separate spells.

He has also played for Preston, Oldham and Northampton.

Boro have also offered contracts to Ronnie Henry and Alex Revell.