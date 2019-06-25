World Cup 2019: Glastonbury festival responds to Lionesses' plea

Georgia Stanway provided an assist for Ellen White in England's 2-0 victory over Japan in the group stages

Glastonbury Festival organisers have agreed to show England's Women's World Cup quarter-final match against Norway following a plea from Lionesses midfielder Georgia Stanway.

Stanway, 20, tweeted organisers of the music festival, asking them to show the game so her brother could see it.

"I've got a favour to ask. My brother is there on Thursday, can you screen our quarter-final please?" she asked.

Glastonbury will be screening the match on the West Holts Stage.

"We are delighted to be able to announce that - of course! - we'll be screening The Lionesses' Women's World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Thursday," Glastonbury replied on Twitter.

"Georgia Stanway, we'll look out for your brother!"

Manchester City midfielder Stanway has made three appearances in the World Cup so far, providing an assist in the 2-0 victory over Japan in the group stage.

England have won all their four games in France and will face Norway in the last eight at 20:00 BST on Thursday, live on BBC One.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.