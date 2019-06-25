Real Madrid to have women's team after buying Deportivo Tacon

Real Madrid's women's side will play and train at the club's Valdebebas training ground

Real Madrid will have a women's team after agreeing a takeover of Primera Division side Deportivo Tacon.

Based in the Spanish capital, Tacon were promoted to the top flight last season and will train and play matches at Real's training ground next season.

Tacon will keep their name for the 2019-20 campaign, but the club will transition into being called Real Madrid in time for the 2020-21 season.

The deal was ratified at a Real board meeting on Tuesday.

City rivals Atletico Madrid are the Primera Division champions and have won the title for the last three seasons.

The announcement comes as the Women's World Cup takes place in France, with Spain suffering a last-16 defeat against holders the USA.