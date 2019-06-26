Calum Woods: Tranmere Rovers sign defender on one-year deal
Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Calum Woods on a one-year contract, subject to completion of a medical.
The 32-year-old former Liverpool trainee was released by Bradford City in May having joined in January.
His career includes promotions to the Scottish Premier League with Dunfermline and to the Championship with Huddersfield Town.
"I know I'm coming into a team with back-to-back promotions so hopefully we can push on," Woods said.
