Samuel Radlinger: Barnsley complete signing of Hannover 96 goalkeeper

Samuel Radlinger has had two spells with Hannover 96

Barnsley have completed the signing of Austrian goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger from Bundesliga side Hannover 96.

The 26-year-old moves to Oakwell from head coach Daniel Stendel's former club on an undisclosed permanent deal.

Radlinger spent last season on loan at SK Brann in Norway's top flight, making 22 appearances.

A former Austria under-21 international, Radlinger also played for Rapid Vienna between his two spells at Hannover and on loan at Nuremberg.

