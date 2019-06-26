Jack Clarke: Tottenham close to signing Leeds United winger

Clarke made 25 appearances for Leeds United last season

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is close to completing a move to Premier League side Tottenham.

Negotiations have advanced far enough for the Championship club to let the 18-year-old travel south for a medical.

It is understood a fee in the region of £10m has been agreed, with further payments scheduled if certain clauses are met.

He would be Tottenham's first signing since Brazil forward Lucas Moura joined from Paris St-Germain in January 2018.

Clarke came through the youth system at the West Yorkshire club and made his first-team debut on 6 October last year against Brentford.

He made 25 appearances for the club last season and helped them to the Championship play-off semi-finals, where they lost to Derby County.