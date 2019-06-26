Europa League: Progres Niederkorn v Cardiff Met (Thu)

Media playback is not supported on this device Meet the Cardiff students playing in the Europa League

Europa League preliminary round first leg: Progres Niederkorn v Cardiff Met Venue: Stade Municipal de Differdange Date: Thursday, 27 June Kick-off: 18:30 BST

Christian Edwards says Cardiff Met will be representing the "UK's students" in the Europa League qualifiers.

The Archers became the first British men's university club side to qualify for Europe when they beat Bala in the Welsh Premier League play-off final.

Progres Niederkorn are their opponents in Thursday's preliminary round.

"We are representing the student population of the UK, as well as the city of Cardiff and Wales," said Met manager Edwards.

"We are very proud to be the flag-bearer but we also know this is new ground for us."

Cardiff Met will bank £193,000 for playing their Luxembourg opponents in the preliminary round, with the first leg away, but the players will not receive any payment for playing in Europe.

The club's players, with most of them studying for PhDs and Masters, have to pay £150 in membership fees.

"When the players turn up there is no contract to be signed," former Wales international Edwards added.

"The greatest contract you can have is that they want to be here. The reward is elsewhere, the relationships that they forge in making lifelong friends.

Progres Niederkorn beat Rangers 2-1 on aggregate in the Europa League first qualifying round in July 2017

"As long as we've got that bond and understanding I think we'll do very well.

"The moment we go against our principles and start throwing money around is the moment we've got a problem. As long as I'm in charge that will never happen."

One player who will not feature for Edwards' side is striker Adam Roscrow, who has left to join League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Opponents Progres Niederkorn qualified for the Europa League after finishing fourth in the Luxembourg National Division last season.

They caused a stunning upset in 2017 to knock out Rangers with a 2-0 second leg victory.

Edwards says Met's aim will be to keep the tie alive for the second leg on 4 July.

Met's home leg will be played at Cardiff Athletics Stadium at Leckwith rather than Cyncoed campus and the winners will face Cork City in the first qualifying round.

Their second qualifying-round opponents could be Rangers, if Steven Gerrard's side overcome Prishtina or St Joseph's in the first qualifying round.