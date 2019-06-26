Macclesfield Town settle tax debt but have winding-up case adjourned

Macclesfield's first home game of the new League Two season is against Leyton Orient on 10 August

Macclesfield Town say they have paid their outstanding tax bill but the club are again due in court over a winding-up petition.

While Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has been paid £73,000 it was owed, the case has been adjourned until 3 July after Egerton Youth Club took over the petition.

The club, where Macclesfield previously trained, are owed about £20,000.

It will be Macclesfield's third court appearance in three months.

The succession of hearings comes during a time of financial turbulence at Moss Rose, with players paid late in recent months.

On the field, the Silkmen were guided to English Football League safety by former England defender Sol Campbell.

Their status was threatened by off-field troubles as players considered boycotting the club's final game of the season in protest.

Macclesfield said in a statement that "outstanding monies due to HMRC have been settled" and they are "looking forward" to the new season.