Matija Sarkic: Livingston sign Aston Villa goalkeeper on loan

Matija Sarkic has had loan spells at Wigan, Stratford Town and Havant & Waterlooville

Livingston head coach Gary Holt says he has "brought a fantastic keeper to the club" after signing Aston Villa's Matija Sarkic on a season-long loan.

Montenegro Under-21 cap Sarkic will compete with Ross Stewart to be first choice after Liam Kelly departed for Queens Park Rangers this month.

Holt has already recruited Robbie Crawford, Cece Franck Pepe and Nicky Devlin this summer.

"We feel that this move is a win-win for all parties," Holt said of Sarkic.

"I feel confident going into the season that we have two keepers that would be fantastic number ones."

On Tuesday, Livingston midfielder Scott Robinson signed a new deal with the club to keep him at the Tony Macaroni Arena until 2021.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.