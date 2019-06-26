Africa Cup of Nations: Amr Warda sent home by Egypt for disciplinary reasons

Social media conversations between Amr Warda and "many women" have been leaked

Midfielder Amr Warda has been sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations for disciplinary reasons by hosts Egypt.

The decision to remove Warda, who plays for Greek club PAOK, was announced on the day Egypt play DR Congo.

The Egypt Football Federation said he was withdrawn "to maintain discipline, commitment and concentration".

"Social media conversations between Warda and many women were released after Egypt's game against Zimbabwe," said BBC Arabic reporter Mohamed Qoutb.

The 25-year-old was used as a substitute in Friday's 1-0 win for Egypt, who are the favourites to win the tournament.

They face Congo in their second group game in Cairo.

A statement by the Egypt Football Federation on Twitter read: "The head of the Egyptian Football Federation, Hani Abu Reda, has decided to dismiss Amr Warda from the team's camp after consulting with the team's technical and administrative staff."