Jason Kerr: St Johnstone defender worth 'a lot of money' - Tommy Wright

St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr scored three goals in 44 appearances last season

"A hell of a lot of money" will be needed to prise defender Jason Kerr away from Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone, says manager Tommy Wright.

Wright is also hopeful goalkeeper Zander Clark, 27, will accept the Perth outfit's "great offer" of a new deal.

Kerr, 22, signed a long-term contract in January amid interest from Barnsley, who reportedly remain keen.

"There has been talk of interest, but nobody has put their money where their mouth is," Wright said.

"It will take a hell of a lot of money to get Jason because I think he is up there with all the top defenders in the league.

"He has done extremely well, so we were delighted to get him until the end of 2022. But if the right offer comes in, and it is the same for any player, they will he sold.''

Goalkeeper Clark has been standout in recent seasons and is entering the final year of his contract.

"Zander had informed me he would still like to stay, but we haven't had much response from his agent and unfortunately agents control the picture," Wright added.

"But we are hopeful. It's a long-term contract, a great offer for Zander."

St Johnstone have returned to pre-season training with two new signings - former Dundee keeper Elliott Parish and ex-Celtic defender Wallace Duffy - in their ranks and Wright is keen to add another defender and a striker.