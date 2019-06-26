Europa League: Barry Town v Cliftonville (Thu)

Media playback is not supported on this device Barry aiming to create more European memories

Europa League preliminary round first leg: Barry Town United v Cliftonville Venue: Cardiff International Athletics Stadium Date: Thursday, 27 June Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Wales Sport online

Barry Town United manager Gavin Chesterfield says Cliftonville will start as favourites in Thursday's Europa League preliminary round tie.

Chesterfield's side finished third in last season's Welsh Premier League to secure European football for the first time since 2003.

Cliftonville booked their place in the competition by beating Glentoran 2-0 in the Europa League play-off final.

"I think on paper they go into this as favourites," Chesterfield said.

"They've qualified for eight of the last 10 years for European competition and they're more experienced with this than us at the moment.

"But there's been numerous firsts in recent years for this football club and we're always up against it, and I think we're better when we've got that little bit of fight in us.

"There's lots of similarities between the two teams - we're both out of season, both play on 3G and are both part-time.

"While we go into this as underdogs we will give our absolute all."

Barry secured European football at the end of their second season back in the Welsh Premier League.

The Jenner Park outfit had been the dominant force in Welsh football when they faced Dynamo Kiev and beat Porto in Europe.

But off-the-field problems plagued Barry and resulted in them dropping down to Welsh League Division Three before Chesterfield guided them back into the top-flight.

"We've been working hard for this for many years, and been out in Nyon at Uefa's headquarters and seeing your team drawn out was an emotional moment," Chesterfield added.

"Since then it's been all about working towards this game."

Barry have been forced to stage Thursday's first leg at the Cardiff International Athletics Stadium at Leckwith after their 3G pitch failed a Fifa pro test.

The winners will meet Norway's Haugesund in the first qualifying round.