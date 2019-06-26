Tessel Middag: West Ham Women midfielder extends contract

Tessel Middag has won 44 caps for the Netherlands

West Ham Women midfielder Tessel Middag has extended her contract.

The Netherlands international joined the Hammers from Manchester City last summer but is yet to play for the club after suffering a serious knee injury on international duty.

The 26-year-old said she was now "excited to get going in pre-season".

Middag is the second West Ham player to agree a new contract this week after goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, 24, signed a deal for next season on Tuesday.

