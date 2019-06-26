Women's Premiership: Linfield Ladies back on top with win over Crues

Linfield forward Kirsty McGuinness has won 41 caps for Northern Ireland

Linfield Ladies returned to the Women's Premiership summit after two late strikes secured a 3-2 comeback win over Crusaders at Midgley Park.

Jessica Hill netted a Crues opener and Kirsty McGuinness levelled before Amy McGivern restored the visitor's lead.

Casey Lowe made it 2-2 before Caitlin McGuinness won it for the Blues, who go three points clear of Glentoran.

Cliftonville beat Derry City 2-0 away in Wednesday night's other game with Marissa Callaghan bagging both goals.

The Reds have strengthened their grip on a top-four spot while City, who were without a raft of first-team players for the Brandywell game, have just one point and one goal from their opening nine league games.

Linfield have now played the same number of games as a Glens team which had no game as they prepare for the League Cup final against Sion Swifts on Friday night.