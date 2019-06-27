Copa America: Brazil wary of Paraguay penalty shootout repeat

Brazil have won two of their three games so far, with Chelsea's Willian (centre) and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (right) scoring against Peru

Hosts Brazil are eager to avoid a penalty shootout as they face Paraguay in the Copa America quarter-finals.

Brazil were booed by their own fans in their first two games before beating Peru 5-0 to book a last-eight clash in Porto Alegre (01:30 BST Friday).

But there are concerns over the state of the pitch and Paraguay playing for a shootout after knocking Brazil out on penalties in 2011 and 2015.

"I'll never feel calm in a penalty shootout," said Brazil coach Tite.

"They personalise success or failure and that's not fair. I don't know how but they should find another way."

The Brazil squad has been practicing penalties and Tite added that he expects Paraguay to play with a 4-4-1-1 formation and be "very aggressive" at the Gremio Arena, where the pitch has been dried out by unseasonably hot temperatures.

Brazil have won the Copa America eight times, most recently in 2007, but have failed to get beyond the quarter-finals in the three editions played since while Paraguay went on to reach the 2011 final, losing 3-0 to Uruguay.

Players to watch

Everton is known as Cebolinha (little onion), because of his resemblance to a cartoon character of the same name

Everton National team: Brazil Position: Winger Club: Gremio Age: 23

Brazil are hosting the Copa America for the first time since 1989 and their campaign did not get off to the best of starts. Paris St-Germain forward Neymar was ruled out through injury, the stadium was only 70% full for their opening game against Bolivia and the fans booed the side off after a goalless first half.

But Philippe Coutinho scored twice and substitute Everton sealed a 3-0 win to open his international account. After a 0-0 draw with Venezuela, Everton started against Peru and was man of the match after scoring his second goal from nine internationals.

Both goals were almost identical, with Everton cutting in from the left and firing home from just outside the box, and the Gremio winger looks to have shouldered the weight of expectation in Neymar's absence.

After Brazil struggled to break the deadlock in their first two games, he is expected to be their biggest attacking threat against an organised Paraguay side, especially with the game being played at his club ground.

Miguel Almiron has made 10 Premier League appearances since joining Newcastle in January

Miguel Almiron National team: Paraguay Position: Midfielder Club: Newcastle United Age: 25

Despite losing to Colombia in their final group game, Paraguay qualified for the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams having recovered from a 2-2 draw with invitees Qatar to hold Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

Miguel Almiron, who made a club-record £20m move to Newcastle in January, started each game and Brazil coach Tite expects him to play a key role for Paraguay behind the lone striker, linking the midfield with the attack.

The ex-Atlanta United midfielder is yet to score in 22 internationals but his ability to link up with the frontman, potentially veteran Oscar Cardozo, will be crucial to Paraguay being able to relieve the pressure and pose an attacking threat of their own.