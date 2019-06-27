Women's World Cup: The real Lionesses - send us your stories about England stars

England have reached the Women's World Cup semi-final in consecutive tournaments

England have reached the last four of the Women's World Cup for only the second time after beating Norway 3-0 in Thursday's quarter-final.

Phil Neville's side have caught the imagination of the nation and now they must gear up for a semi-final with either France or the USA.

But how much do we really know about the class of 2019?

