Falkirk: League One club considering two takeover bids

Falkirk are considering two unnamed bids for the club, with a takeover very likely to be completed.

A monthly board meeting is set to take place in the coming days, where major shareholders will discuss which offer is in the best interests of the club.

There had previously been a proposal for a fan ownership scheme, but that was withdrawn after delays in talks.

While the fans' consortium are out of the running, they would be interested if an agreement could be reached.

Despite the uncertainty, relegation from the Scottish Championship, and the club being without a chairman and chief executive, Falkirk have been active in the transfer market, already making eight new signings.

Cammy Bell, Mark Durnan, Morgaro Gomis, Michael Tidser, Gregor Buchanan and Charlie Telfer have all been recruited from second tier, with funding for those deals understood to be independent from any new ownership.

Earlier this month, the club confirmed that talks with potential new owners "progressed faster than we had anticipated".

As well as the consortium of fans and local business owners, groups from United States, India and Italy were also believed to have made offers.