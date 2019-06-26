Martin Ling: Leyton Orient director of football signs two-year contract extension

From the section

Martin Ling managed Leyton Orient between 2003 and 2009

Martin Ling has signed a new two-year contract as director of football at Leyton Orient.

The former Orient midfielder and manager, 52, returned to the club in June 2017 following a takeover.

Orient gained promotion back into the English Football League in May, just weeks before head coach Justin Edinburgh passed away aged 49.

Ling was involved in the decision to appoint Ross Embleton as interim head coach following Edinburgh's death.