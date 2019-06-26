Scottish Challenge Cup: Welsh club Wrexham representing England in Scottish Cup

Wrexham lost to Eastleigh in the 2018-19 National League play-offs

Have you heard about the Welsh club who will be representing England in a Scottish competition next season?

Welsh club Wrexham will be one of the National League's representatives in next season's Scottish Challenge Cup.

The Dragons and Solihull Moors have been invited to take part in the competition as the two highest National League clubs not to have been promoted last season.

Boreham Wood and Sutton United were the first National League clubs to compete in the Scottish Challenge Cup during 2018-19.

Both National League clubs will enter at the third-round stage along with two teams each from the Welsh Premier, NIFL Premiership and League of Ireland.

Wrexham's fellow north Wales club Connah's Quay were the first non-Scottish side to reach the final, where they were beaten 3-1 by Ross County last season.

Welsh Premier League champions New Saints will be playing in the competition for a fourth season.

To add another twist to the tale, Saints are based over the Welsh border in Oswestry, England.