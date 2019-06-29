Copa America - Quarter-final
Uruguay0Peru0

Uruguay v Peru

Line-ups

Uruguay

  • 1Muslera
  • 4González
  • 2Giménez
  • 3GodínBooked at 33mins
  • 22Cáceres
  • 8Nández
  • 15Valverde
  • 6Bentancur
  • 10de Arrascaeta
  • 9Suárez
  • 21Cavani

Substitutes

  • 7Lodeiro
  • 11Stuani
  • 12Campaña
  • 13Saracchi
  • 14Torreira
  • 16Pereiro
  • 17Laxalt
  • 18Gómez
  • 19Coates
  • 20Rodríguez
  • 23M Silva

Peru

  • 1Gallese
  • 17Advíncula
  • 15Zambrano
  • 2Abram
  • 6Trauco
  • 13Tapia
  • 19Yotún
  • 18Carrillo
  • 8Cueva
  • 20Flores
  • 9Guerrero

Substitutes

  • 3Corzo
  • 4Santamaría
  • 5Araujo
  • 7Ballón
  • 11Ruidíaz
  • 12Cáceda
  • 14Polo
  • 16Pretell
  • 21Álvarez
  • 22Callens
  • 23Gonzáles
Referee:
Wilton Pereira Sampaio

Match Stats

Home TeamUruguayAway TeamPeru
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Offside, Peru. Renato Tapia tries a through ball, but Paolo Guerrero is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Carlos Zambrano (Peru).

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Uruguay 0, Peru 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Uruguay 0, Peru 0.

Attempt missed. André Carrillo (Peru) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Cueva with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Peru. Conceded by Diego Godín.

Attempt missed. Edison Flores (Peru) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Renato Tapia.

Hand ball by Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay).

Offside, Uruguay. Luis Suárez tries a through ball, but Diego Godín is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Uruguay) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Giorgian de Arrascaeta with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Luis Abram.

Diego Godín (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yoshimar Yotún (Peru).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Pedro Gallese (Peru).

Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Pedro Gallese.

Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgian de Arrascaeta with a through ball.

Foul by Paolo Guerrero (Peru).

José Giménez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Diego Godín (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paolo Guerrero (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Godín (Uruguay).

Foul by Luis Advíncula (Peru).

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Uruguay. Giorgian de Arrascaeta tries a through ball, but Nahitan Nández is caught offside.

Offside, Uruguay. Giorgian de Arrascaeta tries a through ball, but Nahitan Nández is caught offside.

Offside, Uruguay. Rodrigo Bentancur tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Cueva (Peru).

Corner, Peru. Conceded by Giovanni González.

Corner, Peru. Conceded by José Giménez.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay).

Yoshimar Yotún (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Nahitan Nández (Uruguay) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni González with a through ball.

Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by André Carrillo (Peru).

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Uruguay) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Federico Valverde with a cross.

Foul by Edison Flores (Peru).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil32108087
2Venezuela31203125
3Peru311136-34
4Bolivia300329-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia33004049
2Argentina31113304
3Paraguay302134-12
4Qatar301225-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uruguay32107257
2Chile32016246
3Japan302137-42
4Ecuador301227-51
View full Copa America tables

Top Stories