Neil Doncaster: Scottish football can be 'proud' of sectarianism efforts

Neil Doncaster has previously said employing strict liability for clubs is not the way to stop unacceptable conduct by fans

Scottish football can be "proud" of its efforts to combat sectarianism, insists SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf claimed last week that the football authorities have not taken enough measures to tackle the problem, and says he has been met by resistance to change.

Doncaster, however, believes headway is being made in eradicating sectarianism.

"Everyone is actually extremely aligned in terms of the need to address unacceptable conduct," Doncaster said.

"We shouldn't be anything but proud of the fact that the clubs, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government are all committed to taking action where it requires to be taken."

Doncaster believes the problem of unacceptable fan behaviour should not be allowed to overshadow the positive aspects of the Scottish game.

Last season, Neil Lennon had an object thrown at him, as did players and officials, while Steve Clarke and Derek McInnes spoke out against sectarianism.

A BBC Scotland survey in March revealed only three out of 42 sides backed clubs being held accountable for misconduct.

"We've seen several high-profile incidents that took place last season," Doncaster said. "Clearly that has given a profile to unacceptable conduct, but I think the broad picture is of a game in really good health.

"Scottish football remains an incredibly exciting place to be. Huge drama, huge passion, huge excitement and a great deal of positivity.

"I think it's important we do keep things in perspective, as much as we are committed to working hard with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to address unacceptable conduct."