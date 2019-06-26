Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker scores in friendly after months out of action

From the section

Celtic boss Neil Lennon welcomes the return of striker Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths scored on his return to the Celtic team in Wednesday's 6-1 friendly win over SC Pinkafeld.

Scotland striker Griffiths, 28, had not played since December because of mental health issues.

Mikey Johnston netted twice and Ewan Henderson, Armstrong Oko-Flex and Jack Aitchison also scored after Griffiths' equaliser in Austria.

And Ryan Christie, who missed the last six weeks of last season with facial fractures, started the match.