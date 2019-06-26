Women's World Cup: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC pundits on 'extraordinary scenes' as Cameroon fume over VAR decisions

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon following their Women's World Cup last-16 loss to England in Valenciennes.

World football's governing body is investigating Cameroon for team misconduct, offensive behaviour and fair play breaches.

Sunday's game was marred by Cameroon's reaction to two video assistant referee decisions, and by poor challenges.

"It didn't feel like football," said England boss Phil Neville afterwards.

Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa blamed the referee in his post-match news conference, saying the match was a "miscarriage of justice".

The Cameroon players staged an on-field protest after England's second goal, scored by Ellen White, was awarded by VAR, and seemed unwilling for a time to restart the match.

They were also visibly upset when, with the score at 2-0, Ajara Nchout's goal was ruled out for offside, again by VAR.

They were fortunate to finish the game with 11 players after Yvonne Leuko was only booked for an apparent elbow on England winger Nikita Parris, Augustine Ejangue seemed to spit on Toni Duggan and Alexandra Takounda was lucky to be shown only a yellow card for a studs-up challenge on captain Steph Houghton in stoppage time.

Earlier this week, Isha Johansen, chair of the Confederation of African Football's women's football committee, said she wanted an investigation to be opened.

Cameroon have a goal ruled out for offside against England

Johansen, who is also the president of the Sierra Leone Football Association, told BBC Sport it was an "embarrassing situation".

"I didn't enjoy the game because of the behaviour of the opposition," said Neville after the game. "At times we probably didn't know whether the game would continue. It's not football.

"My daughter wants to be a footballer and if she watches that she will think 'no, I want to play netball'."