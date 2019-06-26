Jasper Cillessen: Valencia to sign Barcelona keeper for 35m euros

Jasper Cillessen helped the Netherlands beat England 3-1 in the Nations League earlier this month

Valencia have agreed to sign Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Spanish rivals Barcelona for 35m euros (£31.35m).

Cillessen, 30, played 32 games in three seasons at the Nou Camp and won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey twice and the Spanish Super Cup.

He has agreed a four-year contract at Valencia and will have a buyout clause of 80m euros (£71.66m).

Valencia finished fourth in La Liga in 2018-19.

They will play in the Champions League group stage in 2019-20.

A Barcelona statement said: "Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Jasper Cillessen for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him the best of luck and success in the future."

Barca signed Cillessen from Ajax for £11.1m to replace Manchester City-bound Claudio Bravo in August 2016.