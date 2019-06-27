Dietmar Hamann: Ex-Liverpool midfielder pleads not guilty to assault charge

Dietmar Hamann was a member of Liverpool's 2005 Champions League winning side

Former Germany and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has pleaded not guilty after being charged with common assault in Australia.

The 45-year-old, who did not appear in court, allegedly assaulted his partner in the early hours of 21 June and was released on bail last week.

The case was adjourned until 12 December after his lawyer entered the not guilty plea in Sydney on Thursday.

Hamann, who won 59 caps for Germany, remains subject to bail conditions.

A member of Liverpool's 2005 Champions League winning side during a seven-year stay, Hamann has been in Australia on an extended holiday since 2018.