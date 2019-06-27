Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell, Aberdeen, SPFL, Kilmarnock Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has held positive talks with former Liverpool team-mate Martin Skrtel and hopes to finally land the long-term target at the third attempt. (Daily Record)

And Gerrard insists he doesn't have to sell Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier to fund his summer transfer dealings, having already signed six players in the close season. (Sun)

Celtic are closing in on a deal for Rapid Vienna left-back Boli Mbombo but won't sell Kieran Tierney unless Arsenal match the £25m asking price. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is a target for managerless English League One side Doncaster Rovers. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie was told the shattered cheekbone and eye socket he suffered in last season's Scottish Cup semi-final were the worst facial injuries the doctor treating him had ever seen. (Daily Record)

New Aberdeen signing Craig Bryson is targeting silverware with the club and says he hasn't come to Pittodrie to wind down his career. (Sun)

The SPFL could do a U-turn and publish its secret data on the amount of bigoted chanting and other unacceptable behaviour by Scottish football fans. (Times)

Kilmarnock have enquired about re-signing their former player Mark O'Hara but Peterborough want £100,000 for the midfielder. (Daily Express, print edition)

Dundee are lining up a move for former Rangers midfielder Jamie Ness, with the 28-year-old out of contract at Plymouth Argyle. (Sun)