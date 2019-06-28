Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Man Utd sign Crystal Palace defender in £50m deal

By David Ornstein

BBC Sport

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Aaron Wan-Bissaka played in 35 Premier League matches for Crystal Palace in the 2018-19 season

Manchester United have signed England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a £50m deal.

The 21-year-old, who made his first-team debut for Palace last year, has agreed a five-year contract that will earn him up to £80,000 a week.

United are paying £45m up front, making Wan-Bissaka the club's fifth-biggest signing, behind Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Angel di Maria and Fred.

He is the club's second summer recruit, after Daniel James joined from Swansea.

Wales international James, 21, cost £15m.

Wan-Bissaka, who has been on international duty this month at the European Under-21 Championship, joined Palace's academy when he was 11.

The defender was on £10,000 a week at Selhurst Park, the lowest-paid player in Palace's first-team squad.

His transfer was delayed by final negotiations between the clubs, which ended with Palace securing a 10% sell-on clause if Wan-Bissaka leaves United for more than £50m.

The deal is yet to be formally announced by the Old Trafford club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC