Conor Washington: Northern Ireland forward joins Hearts after Sheffield Utd exit

Washington has four goals in 20 caps for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland forward Conor Washington has signed for Hearts after his release by Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old will join on 1 July after agreeing a two-year contract.

The striker made 16 appearances without scoring last term as the Blades won promotion to the Premier League.

He had started the season with Queens Park Rangers, making six appearances, but they agreed a mutual termination of his contract a year early so he could join their Championship rivals.

Washington has scored four goals in 20 appearances for Northern Ireland. His goal in this month's 2-1 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Estonia was his first since finding the net for QPR in February 2018.

But, announcing the signing, Hearts stressed that he has a "goals-to-minutes-played ratio equalling one strike every three games".

Washington works under Hearts and Northern Ireland assistant Austin MacPhee with the national team, where Tynecastle full-back Michael Smith is a team-mate.

Born in Chatham, England, Washington started his career with St Ives Town before spells with Newport County and Peterborough United led to a transfer reportedly worth £3m to QPR.

Washington is Hearts' second summer signing after the arrival of centre-back Craig Halkett from Livingston.

