Premier Division: Derry City face lengthy away trips on return to action

Jamie McDonagh scored the second goal in Derry's 2-0 win over Cork City at the Brandywell on 26 April

Airtricity Premier Division: Cork City v Derry City Venue: Turner's Cross, Cork Date: Friday, 28 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1 FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine has lamented the fact that his side face long trips to play Cork City and Bohemians within three days on their return to Premier Division action.

Fourth-placed Derry first play Cork at Turner's Cross on Friday evening.

"Having had one game in five weeks we now face a combined 900-mile round trip for two very important games in a 72-hour period," said Devine.

"The planning gone into the fixture list is strange to say the least."

The Candystripes' only league game since beating Finn Harps 4-0 at the Brandywell on 24 May saw them come from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw away to Shamrock Rovers on 8 June.

"With an away game against Bohs on Monday we must cover a lot of miles but we are delighted to have the opportunity to get the players back on the pitch," continued Devine.

"Our record away from home has been excellent all year and we are really looking forward to the two matches.

"The players have been magnificent in terms of how they have approached this season - the performances, effort and desire to do well have been fantastic and they deserve all the credit."

Josh Kerr has moved on and Conor McDermott has gone on loan to Cliftonville since Derry were last in action, while Darren McCauley has arrived from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"Darren is working extremely hard to try and get his fitness levels up while we are working very hard behind the scenes to get a couple of bodies in.

"A lot of clubs are looking for the same players but we want to bring in at least two more. Hopefully we can achieve that by the start of next week.

"At the moment we are working off a light squad based on the players who have been fantastic over the opening half of the season."

Record at Turner's Cross 'not great'

Darren Cole and Patrick McClean are still trying to regain full fitness ahead of the trip to seventh-placed Cork, while former Institute forward Michael McCrudden is taking part in some light training.

"Our record down there is not great but our performance in the 0-0 game earlier in the season was excellent," added the Derry boss.

"When Cork came to the Brandywell we were fortunate enough to win that game so we have four points from six against them.

"It's going to be extremely difficult as they have played really well recently - they seem to have turned a corner from where they were earlier in the season.

"We have a great record on the road so we will go there with a lot of confidence but there is a renewed energy about Cork.

"They are playing a more expansive style of football and it's a difficult place to go. It's a long time since we've gone there and won."