Joe Day: Is that a Newport player at Cardiff training?

Joe Day joined Newport in January 2015 and has made over 200 appearances for the club

He was named the best goalkeeper in League Two last season, but Joe Day appears to be rubbish at hide and seek.

Out of contract at the end of June, the Newport County player has been heavily linked with a move to Cardiff City.

However, with no move yet announced, Day appears to have been rumbled on social media in a picture uploaded and then deleted by striker Kenneth Zohore.

Is that the goalkeeper we see on the floor, already in Cardiff colours and getting in shape for next season?

Is this goalkeeper Joe Day on the floor, or does the goalkeeper have a lookalike in the Bluebirds squad?

Day is set to be announced as a Cardiff player as the Bluebirds shape their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Newport boss Michael Flynn admitted his side would probably need to be promoted to keep hold of Day, but the Exiles were beaten at Wembley in the League Two play-off final, losing 1-0 to Tranmere Rovers.

This is not the first time Day has been a hot topic on social media in 2019.

As his Newport team-mates were celebrating a stunning FA Cup win over Championship side Middlesbrough in February, Day was sprinting down the tunnel after hearing his wife had gone into labour.

Day was greeted at the hospital by twin girls Sophia Grace and Emelia Lillie.

Now a whirlwind year is set to culminate with a dream move to a side just relegated from the Premier League and among the favourites for Championship promotion.

As for the spoiler, well, that one is on Kenneth Zohore.