Ryan Giggs: Wales boss says he is 'still learning' as a manager

Ryan Giggs was an assistant manager at Manchester United under Louis van Gaal

Ryan Giggs admits he is learning as a manager in the wake of criticism of Wales' recent Euro 2020 performances.

Wales suffered defeats to Croatia and Hungary this month that Giggs says have made qualification 'difficult'.

Giggs is trying to find a balance in his young side as he prepares for this autumn's climax to the campaign.

"First of all you look at yourself and I look at myself personally and my staff to see what we could have done better," Giggs said.

"I am learning. I'm still a relatively young coach."

Starting with Azerbaijan in Cardiff in September, Wales face five games in two months as they try to reach their second successive European Championship.

Giggs said after the 1-0 defeat in Budapest at the start of the month that Wales might need to win all their remaining fixtures to qualify.

Whereas the 45-year-old pointed to missed chances from his players in Osijek and against Hungary, Giggs - speaking after being inducted into the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame - admits to being aware of his own need to improve.

It includes planning scouting trips to check on his players as he accepts he is still working out how much emphasis to put on current form and fitness when it comes to team selection.

"When there is such a short turnaround you have to decide whether you should pick players who should definitely be in the team or the ones who are playing," Giggs said.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Any chance of putting one of those away?' - Ryan Giggs

"It's a definite factor for us that, for players who aren't playing regularly, two games in three days is very difficult - especially against top opposition.

"I'm still juggling with getting that balance right and you're not always going to be able to do that.

"Sometimes you learn more from defeats than victories and I'm learning all the time."

Giggs, though, is still confident of being able to turn around Wales' fortunes, adding: "I believe in the group of players I've got, it's just up to me to get the best out of them.

"We've put ourselves under a bit of pressure, but I believe in the group of players we've got and I think once we get momentum we will be all right."