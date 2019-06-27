Joe Edwards: Plymouth Argyle sign former Walsall midfielder

Joe Edwards scored 12 goals in 93 league games for Walsall

Plymouth Argyle have signed versatile midfielder Joe Edwards following his release from League Two rivals Walsall.

The ex-Colchester and Yeovil man, 28, can also play at right-back and is Ryan Lowe's first signing as Pilgrims' boss.

He made 21 appearances last season as Walsall were relegated from League One alongside the Devon club.

Edwards, who started his career at Bristol City, was one of 11 players to be let go by Saddlers' manager Darrell Clarke last month.

