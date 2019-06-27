Sean Raggett: Portsmouth sign Norwich defender on season-long loan deal
- From the section Portsmouth
Portsmouth have signed Norwich City defender Sean Raggett on a season-long loan deal.
The 26-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship with Rotherham, but injuries restricted him to just seven league appearances.
"We're delighted to bring him to Pompey and very much look forward to working with him next season," boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.
"He's a very determined person and is just coming into his prime."
