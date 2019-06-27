Will Vaulks, Joe Day and Curtis Nelson sign for Cardiff City

Will Vaulks, Joe Day and Curtis Nelson

Cardiff City have begun their summer transfer business after confirming three new signings, including Wales midfielder Will Vaulks.

Vaulks, 25, arrives from Rotherham on a three-year deal for a fee believed to be worth an initial £2.1m.

Goalkeeper Joe Day joins on a free after the 28-year-old impressed for Newport County in their FA Cup run last season.

Centre-back Curtis Nelson, 26, has arrived from Oxford.

Nelson opted to leave the League One club at the end of his contract.

Day and Nelson have both agreed two-year deals, with the trio becoming manager Neil Warnock's first signings following relegation from the Premier League.

Cardiff saw off competition to sign Vaulks, whose former club Falkirk will receive a sell-on fee as part of the deal that saw him join Rotherham in 2016.

After making his international debut in March, Vaulks won his third Wales cap in the recent 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Croatia.

"I'm really looking forward to playing regularly at Cardiff City Stadium after getting a taste of it at the Slovakia match," Vaulks said.

"It's great to be playing for the biggest club in Wales just six months after my first international call up."

Warnock was eager to add to his midfield ahead of the Bluebirds' return to the Championship.

Will Vaulks (right) made his Wales debut against Trinidad and Tobago

Since the end of last season, long-serving Icelandic midfielder Aron Gunnarsson has left to join Al Arhaby in Qatar, while loanees Harry Arter and Victor Camarasa have returned to parent clubs Bournemouth and Real Betis.

Warnock said last week he would consider a further midfield signing, but was keen for competition in all areas and that "goalkeeping is one" ahead of the deal for Day.

He has denied turning down offers for current number one Neil Etheridge - who has been linked with Aston Villa - and will hope Day can have similar success to Etheridge, who also arrived on a free when he moved from Walsall in 2017.

Day, 28, was named in League Two's team of the season after helping Newport to the fifth round of the FA Cup and the play-off final.

He leaves Newport after making 241 appearances over five seasons.

"The move here for me is a massive opportunity," Day said.

"I've had a good five seasons at Newport County. It's been great and now I feel like I need to make the step up.

"I know a couple of the players from back at Peterborough, like [Nathanial] Mendez Laing and obviously Rhys [Healey] from when he came to Newport so it will be good seeing them again.

"The Championship is a big step up from League Two, but it's something that I feel I'm ready for and I'm very much looking forward to."

Nelson leaves Oxford at the end of the three-year deal he signed when moving from Plymouth in 2016, the former England Under-18 international playing 121 times for the U's.

"I've been waiting to get to move to the Championship and now I can't wait to get started," Nelson said.

"It's a massive club that came down from the Premier League last year, but I can see us challenging to go straight back up again because of the manager at the heart of the club and the players that we've got.

"I'd like to bring competition to the squad. You've got the boys [Sean Morrison, Bruno Ecuele Manga and Sol Bamba] who played there last year, so I'd like to be competition and try to work my way into the team."

